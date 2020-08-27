Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Colorful Thong Bikini On The Water

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she rocked a colorful bikini. The swimsuit left little to the imagination and allowed Alexa to show off her ample assets.

The two-piece set she wore was from the brand Andi Bagus, which according to the brand’s Instagram bio crafts their garments in Bali, Indonesia. Alexa tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first shot, she faced the camera directly and stared right at it with a seductive expression on her face, her eyes slightly narrowed and her lips parted. The bikini top she wore had triangular cups with a bright red and orange patterned backdrop and a blue and white floral print on either side. The piece showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and featured a thin orange strap that stretched across her chest as well as straps that went around her neck for support.

Along the bottom of each cup there were two rows of embellishments, a string of turquoise tassels as well as a row of red fringe for an eye-catching look. Her toned stomach was also on display in the tantalizing ensemble.

Alexa added a few accessories as well, layering two gold necklaces with shorter lengths, both of which had a word spelled out in delicate letters. Her long locks were styled in a half-up look, with some silky strands hanging down around her shoulders and others pulled back away from her stunning features. She did leave several strands out to frame her face, however, and posed in the first snap with her arms above her head, adjusting her hair.

The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa appeared to be on a boat out on the water. For the second shot, she spun around to face the city skyline, and simultaneously showed off the waves around the boat as well as the cloudy sky.

Her bikini was a thong style, and the bottoms left her pert posterior entirely exposed, with the sides stretching high above her hips. Her hair was styled in a half-up bun, which was more visible when she turned around and showed off her rear.

Alexa’s fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 2,300 likes and 88 comments within just 17 minutes of going live.

“Sweet perfection,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“I am glad you are a model you make my day,” another commented.

“Beautiful view,” a third fan added, not clarifying whether he was referring to Alexa or to the Miami skyline.

