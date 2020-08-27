Penelope Cruz, 46, Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Legs In Lilac Mini Dress

Actress Penelope Cruz looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing app to upload a photo that featured her looking ravishing as she posed in a lilac mini dress. The supermodel is one of the faces for the Lancome perfume and cosmetic brand, and judging from how fabulous she looked, there was little reason to wonder why.

Penelope’s dress was made from a silky fabric that flattered her skin tone. The number had a plunging neckline that gave her fans a peek at her cleavage. It also featured a wide ruffle along the edge, which added a feminine touch. For an added dose of sex appeal, the sides of the garment were open, flashing a bit of the bare skin on her sides. The hemline cut off in the middle of her thighs, showing off plenty of leg.

The brunette beauty’s long, dark tresses were styled in loose waves with a section of them falling over one of her shoulders. Some of the ends fell in the neckline of her frock, drawing the eye to her chest. She wore a pale polish on her nails that complimented the other colors in the photo.

The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides star sat delicately on what appeared to be a chair either crafted from or covered with pink roses. She gazed at the camera with a fierce look in her eyes and a serious expression on her face. Penelope crossed her legs, showing off her toned thighs and calves. She rested one hand on her hip, calling attention the sexy curve of her booty. Under the light, her skin looked smooth and flawless.

In the post’s caption, Penelope tagged the company as well as photographer Nico Bustos for his creative efforts.

Within in an hour, the post garnered more than 90,000 likes and 800 comments, proving to be a smash hit with her 5.4 million followers.

The comments section filled up quickly with dozens of heart and flame emoji, and many of her admirers took some time to give the post some love.

“wow you look stunning!!” gushed one Instagram user.

“Such a pretty woman,” a second follower wrote.

“You’re so elegant and beautiful,” echoed a third fan.

“Even in a fluffy pink dress still looks as sexy Queen,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Penelope is a spokesmodel for a variety of companies. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her looking effortlessly beautiful while modeling a set of jewelry.