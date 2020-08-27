Kelly Ripa Tells Fans To ‘Calm Down’ In Latest Instagram Post

Kelly had to clarify her use of a certain word.

Kelly Ripa told fans to “calm down” this week after she shared a series of adorable photos of her pup, Chewie, on Instagram. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host joked around with her 2.8 million followers after she referred to her Shih Tzu by the correct name for a female dog in the caption.

Kelly playfully quipped that her terminology was accurate as she clarified, “she’s a girl.”

The adorable upload was in honor of National Dog Day on Wednesday, August 26. The first shot showed the pup resting on a red chair as she stared at the camera.

In the second, Kelly held up the pooch with both hands and had her mouth wide open as she gazed longingly at her. In another, the animal rested on her arm while the former All My Children star put her chin on her back and gave her a kiss.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos’s youngest son, 17-year-old Joaquin, cuddled up to the pup when he was a child in another family snap.

Kelly finished out the post with a cute picture of the doggy looking less than impressed in a tiny party hat to celebrate the New Year and another that showed her running along the grass with her fur blowing in the breeze.

Plenty of fans gushed over the pooch in the comments section.

“How old is she? Seems like she’s been in the family for a long time. Cute photos,” one person asked.

“Her bob is on point!” another Instagram user joked.

“Joaquin and Chewie had matching haircuts and color! So cute!” a third person commented.

“I got my first shih tzu after… you adopted her… Thank you for showing what wonderful dogs these are!” another commented read.

The upload has received more than 46,800 likes in 16 hours.

Kelly has proudly showed off and talked about her pet multiple times on Live!. She adopted her after she appeared on the ABC morning show as part of its annual adoption event.

The TV host previously shared that her family changed her name because of her resemblance to a Star Wars character.

“We changed her name to Chewie because the boys thought she looked like Chewbacca, but she was a girl so we called her Chew-Becca,” Kelly said on the morning show, per IHeartDogs.

“She is a city dog, and dare I say she’s also half-cat and half-human,” she added.

Kelly’s latest Instagram upload came after she gave fans a look at her dramatic “real” hair transformation earlier this month.