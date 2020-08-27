Saffron Barker Stuns In Low-Cut Barbie Garment With Tiny Denim Shorts For Magazine Shoot

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to her Instagram story 15 hours ago to update fans with a new photo that was taken for TV Life. The British magazine will be available in the Daily Star and Daily Star Sunday newspapers this weekend as a free supplement.

The 20-year-old stunned in a pink Barbie garment that appeared to be a bodysuit. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and featured the brand’s name written across the front with lots of cars. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim shorts that fell above her upper thigh. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant completed the look with white strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish. Barker kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a bracelet.

The online sensation, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, posed in front of a bright pink backdrop and held onto a number of light pink balloons that were attached to string. She raised her left leg as well as her left arm while flashing a huge smile. Barker showcased her pearly whites and looked down for the snapshot.

She added text to her story and asked which of her fans were going to pick up the issue.

John Phillips / Getty Images

As seen on the magazine’s official Instagram account, the YouTuber also graced the front cover in the same ensemble. Barker placed both her hands in her short pockets and pushed her locks over her left shoulder. You can view the cover here.

Unsurprisingly, her loyal social media audience loved the photos.

“@saffronbarker u are a stunner and I can’t think of anyone else that deserves that front cover more than you. Your amazing and an inspiration for so many,” one user wrote.

“Proud of u girl!! The pictures are gorgeous,” another person shared, adding the heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

Making an impression on her 1.7 million followers is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on a leggy display in an oversized white hoodie that featured a yellow smiley face design. Barker completed the look with white socks and undone, lace-up Nike sneakers of the same color. She tied her blond hair up in a high messy bun but left the front down to frame her face. Barker parted her legs and took the selfie in a large mirror while being sat down.