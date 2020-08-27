Macaulay Culkin Stuns Twitter With Birthday Message: ‘Hey Guys, Wanna Feel Old? I’m 40’

Macaulay Culkin stunned his 719.5 million Twitter followers by announcing his age in a birthday message. He revealed in a tongue-in-cheek post that he had turned 40 years old, shocking fans who still remember him as the child star of two of the Home Alone series of films where he played the character of Kevin McCallister. He was only 10 years old when the original film was released in 1990.

Following the above post, Macaulay made a series of remarks that piggybacked on his first tweet.

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he quipped.

This was followed by a comment that due to his age, he should start his midlife crisis. He commented he thought about picking up surfing as a hobby and asked his followers if any of them had photoshop skills and if they could to insert his head on a picture of surfer so he would get an idea of how cool he would look.

Fans flipped out over the realization that the once cute-as-a-button child star had approached middle age.

“You’re only as old as you feel. Right now, I feel like ‘Holy crap’, Macaulay Culkin is 40-years-old,” responded one follower.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

“Happy birthday ya filthy animal,” joked a second fan, quoting a comment from the film series made famous by the actor.

“Happy Birthday! Gonna go cry myself to sleep now,” stated a third Twitter follower.

“This is impossible. Stop teasing us, you can’t be forty because that would mean that I am over forty and that’s just not happening. Delete those tweets now,” said a fourth fan.

The actor also starred in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Although the film franchise would create three other motion pictures including Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (2002), and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), Macaulay would only appear in the first two films. He would reprise his iconic character for a 2018 Google Assistant commercial which followed the same plotline as the original movie except viewed from the eyes of a much older Kevin McCallister.

Fans of the actor will soon see him in the latest installment of American Horror Story. It was announced in May of this year that he will work alongside Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates. The Inquisitr previously reported that Macaulay’s character will be intimately involved with the Oscar-winning actress. He was personally asked by show creator Ryan Murphy to appear in the role.