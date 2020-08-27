‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Ridge’s Choice Leads To A Broken Goodbye

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 28 reveal a tragic ending to a decades-long epic love affair. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will say goodbye to each other after many years of red-hot romance, per SheKnows Soaps.

A Fierce Face-Off

As seen in the below image, Brooke walked in on Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) on Ridge’s bed. She immediately launched an attack and let Shauna know that her plan not worked. She claimed that she and the designer were reunited and that he still loved her.

However, Shauna won’t allow Brooke to think she has the upper hand. After all, she’s Ridge’s wife and has every right to be on his bed. The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Shauna and Brooke will have a fierce confrontation.

The former and current wives will have an explosive argument as each lay their claim on the dressmaker. The last conversation that Brooke had with the designer, he had assured her that he would give Shauna the annulment papers and that they would be together again.

However, Shauna knows that a lot had happened since that discussion. Ridge had heard Brooke tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she would always love him. He had then come home to Shauna and led her upstairs to his bedroom. As far as she was concerned, Ridge had chosen her and she was his legitimate wife.

Ridge’s Choice Leads To A Broken Goodbye

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that “Bridge’s” love story will come to an end. The dressmaker will finally make his decision.

The dressmaker is a broken man after witnessing the conversation between Brooke and Bill. He thought that she had chosen him above all others and that she had no feelings for the media mogul. He detests Bill and will not share Brooke with him again.

Ridge will then make the hard decision to let his soulmate go. He doesn’t want a back-and-forth type of relationship and wants to have the certainty of knowing that his wife is devoted to him alone. There’s no one waiting in the wings to sweep Shauna off her feet, and to him that means everything.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see Brooke and Ridge’s relationship coming to an end. He will tell his ex-wife that it’s over. She betrayed him by telling Bill that she loves him and he has had enough of her lies and deceit.

Brooke will be devastated as Ridge breaks up with to start his life with another.