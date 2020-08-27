Sofia Richie Showcases Jaw-Dropping Bikini Body On Quad Bike Adventure, Poses With Donkeys

Sofia Richie treated followers to a glimpse of her astonishing bikini body in a carefree Instagram post that showed her on a quad bike adventure as her 22nd birthday celebrations continued.

According to The Daily Mail, the influencer — who recently split from on-off boyfriend Scott Disick — was enjoying an luxury vacation in Cabo San Lucas with family and friends to mark the occasion.

In one of her latest uploads from the trip, Sofia was stood up on a red and black quad bike against a beachy backdrop and clear blue skies. She put her toned stomach on display in a tiny pair of jean shorts and a string bikini top. The model paired her outfit with white sneakers and — no doubt with safety in mind — a black helmet which hid her blond hair. She finished off the look with a pair of thin 90’s-style sunglasses.

Sofia gave fans a closer look at her ensemble in the second slide. In this shot, it became clear the birthday girl was wearing a tiny pink, orange, and white tie-dye triangle top, which perfectly showed off her toned frame. The model posed with her arms in the air as she leaned back on the vehicle and put her face to the sky in a carefree pose.

The model had accessorized the look with a selection of necklaces and bracelets, and had removed her helmet, which allowed her wavy locks to tumble down her back. The background of the shot showed idyllic golden sands and ocean waves. Perhaps the most eye-catching element of the second photo, however, was the three adorable donkeys which surrounded Sofia’s quad bike.

Alluding to the animals, Sofia captioned the post “went on a ride and made some friends,” alongside a heart-eye emoji.

A number of the influencer’s 6.4 million followers headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fun snaps.

“Ahhh why are you so beautiful,” questioned one follower, who added three heart emojis to their comment.

“Oh to be sitting in the basket,” wrote another fan, who expressed their desire to be on the quad bike trip with Sofia.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” commented a third admirer.

This is by no means the only bikini shot Sofia shared from her birthday vacation. As The Inquisitr covered, the 22-year-old also treated her followers to a gorgeous snap in which she wore a chic nude bikini. Sofia posed outside against a chic stone backdrop in the sultry two-piece, which featured an asymmetrical top and bottoms with a U-shaped waistband that flattered her toned stomach.