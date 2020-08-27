Jessie James Decker Slays In Tight Jeans & A Sexy Peach Tank

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked a stunning ensemble that showcased her fit figure. The photo was taken outdoors, and Jessie appeared to be standing on a stretch of pavement with a row of lush green trees visible behind her, providing a burst of color in the frame.

Jessie showed off her petite physique in a pale peach tank from her own brand, Kittenish, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the picture. Her body was angled to the side, but fans could still spot that the tank had a cowl neckline. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed. The peach hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the look was cropped, making it the perfect piece to pair with slightly high-waisted jeans.

Jessie’s jeans were from the company Revice Denim, and she also tagged the brand in the picture so her fans knew where to pick up their own pair if they wanted.

The pants were a light wash denim that complimented the pastel tone of her top, and the waistband hugged her slim waist. The denim clung to her pert posterior as well, and her position angled to the side allowed Jessie to show off her curvaceous rear. The jeans had some distressed details along the hip, thigh and even on the back pocket, as well as a large distressed hole over one knee. The hems were slightly frayed, giving the bottoms a more casual vibe.

Jessie finished off the ensemble with a black purse that she held in both hands, and a pair of strappy white heels. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun, keeping her silky tresses away from her stunning features, and she gazed at the camera with a flirtatious smile playing at her lips. In the caption, she professed her love for the summer season.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 95,100 likes within 11 hours. It also racked up 1,142 comments within the same time span.

“Omg I am the same way are we the same person???” one fan wrote, referencing Jessie’s caption.

“I am a summer lovin’ gal too!! Give me all the beaches, margs and tan lines,” another follower added.

“You’re too cute! Love that hair! You rock!” a third fan remarked, showering her with compliments.

“QUEEN,” another follower commented simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie gave her fans a glance behind the scenes of her fitness routine. Jessie rocked a gray sports bra and neon green bicycle shorts as she showed off her jumping prowess in a short Instagram video, revealing in the caption that she did hurdles in high school track and field.