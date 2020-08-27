Donny Osmond Shares Vintage Pic With Fans: ‘The Face Of A Boy’

Donny Osmond shared a vintage pic with his 210,000 Instagram followers, including a caption where he reflected on his past and the advice he would have given himself as a child looking toward the future. The undated image showed the soon-to-be teen idol during a time when the world appeared to be wide open with possibility. He shared in the caption that little did he know how much his life would change from that moment captured on film.

The black and white image appeared to spark some serious reflection from his followers, who added their own feelings as to the advice they would have given their younger selves as they raced towards adulthood.

“Don’t sweat the small stuff. And, oh, how precious you were,” remarked one follower of the entertainer.

“I would tell myself to not worry about what other people think of me so much. What you think about yourself is what really matters,” commented a second fan.

“I would have told my younger self to take risks in life. So many things I wish I had done but didn’t for fear of failing,” said a third Instagram user.

“Just love your expression in the picture. Sweet and innocent. A great title for a song don’t you think?” joked a fourth fan who didn’t leave any advice, just an endearing comment for a favorite celebrity that referenced a hit Donny solo tune.

In his book Donny Osmond: Life is Just What You Make It, My Story So Far, the singer used the above photo alongside a series of other photographic images within its pages to tell his story. In the caption of the pic, he stated that the photo in his hands was the Osmond brothers’ first official publicity pic.

He shared in his book that the photo had historical significance due to the fact that the group was not posed in age order. The pic featured Alan, Merrill, Donny, Jay, and Wayne. Alan was the oldest, followed by Merrill, Wayne, Jay, and Donny.

In the snap, all the brothers were dressed in the same shirts. Each wore dark-colored toppers with white piping around the neckline that fell into a series of buttons that ran down their chests. Each had hairstyles that reflected the late 1960s, likely when the image was shot.

The Osmond Brothers would eventually go on to achieve worldwide success as a musical group, scoring their first big hit with the tune “One Bad Apple” in 1971 reported Biography. They would go on to score several more chart hits before their popularity waned in the middle part of the decade.