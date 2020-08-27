Rebel Wilson Showcases Dramatic Weight Loss In Tight Blue Dress After ‘Losing 40 Pounds’

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to show off her staggering weight loss on Thursday ahead of a charity event. The Australian actor began her well-documented health kick at the beginning of 2020, and, according to The Daily Mail, has shed 40 pounds so far.

In the stunning shot, Rebel wore a navy blue wrap dress, which cinched around her trim waist to flattering effect. The comedian wore her light blond hair loose in a lightly tousled style, and her dramatic bangs swept her eyebrows. As the Bridesmaids star posed against a black and white wall, she placed her hands on her lower back, which beautifully emphasized her curves.

While Rebel has shared a number of photos during her weight loss journey with her followers, the latest snap seemed to really resonate with her friends and fans who headed to the comment section to praise her efforts.

Her fellow Aussie actor and Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Ruby Rose could not refrain from fan-girling over the shot, and commented twice.

“If I could like this picture numerous time I would,” she wrote. She then followed her message up with an encouraging “MY GOD WOMAN!” alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow REBEL!!!!!!!!! You are looking stunning!!!!!! Oh my god how the hell!! You have lost so much weight. You have inspired me!!” wrote another of Rebel’s followers.

“Can’t get over your body transformation. You look fabulous although you always did,” contributed a third.

As The Daily Mail reported, Rebel revealed in May that she was working towards a goal weight of 165 pounds and her personal trainer shared that the star had undertaken a workout regime that combined HIIT workouts, weights and resistance, and mobility, and took just one rest day per week.

According to the publication, Rebel was believed to be following the Mayr Method diet plan in a bid to hit her target weight. The newspaper noted that this approach eliminates food intolerances, cuts down on sugar, and encourages eating whole foods slowly, in a bid to bolster the immune system and reduce inflammation.

As The Inquisitr reported, in July Rebel explained that she was previously motivated to remain at a higher weight because she earned more money due to her larger figure. She revealed that she was signed by a U.S. talent agency specifically due to her bigger size, and that many of the roles she was cast in were based entirely on her weight.

The actor underlined that her transformation was not about hitting a certain number on the scale, according to the publication, but instead about feeling good and processing the fact that her employers would often prioritize her size over her wellbeing.

“It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she said.