‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand America’s Vote Or Redemption Twist For Janelle Pierzina To Stay In ‘All-Stars’ Game

Diehard fans of the CBS reality show want the 'Big Brother' queen to continue her reign.

Big Brother fans want the ultimate all-star to stay in the game.

With legendary player Janelle Pierzina and her longtime ally, Kaysar Ridha, both on the chopping block this week, it appears that Janelle will be going home on Thursday’s live episode. But on social media, fans are demanding that producers find a way to keep her.

In a video clip shared to the official Big Brother Instagram account, the tail end of Janelle and Kaysar’s nomination ceremony was replayed. In the clip, the Minnesota realtor joked that the photo of her that appeared onscreen to confirm her nomination was “a really nice picture.”

In the caption to the post, the Big Brother powers-that-be agreed that Janelle has been making the chopping block look good for more than 15 years.

Longtime viewers know that this week’s nominees have played the Big Brother game together three times, so they were an immediate target when they both turned up in the all-stars house. But with Janelle deemed the bigger threat, fans want producers to intervene before she’s sent packing ahead of players who aren’t worthy of the all-star title.

In the comments section to the post, several viewers threatened to boycott the show if Janelle isn’t saved, with many using the #SaveJanelle hashtag.

“IF SHE GOES THE AUDIENCE GOES WITH HER,” one fan wrote.

“Save Janelle!!!” another added. “Otherwise this season gonna flop so hard if she leaves!!!”

“She’s bringing you all of the viewers… really hoping there’s an America’s Vote for the sake of your show,” a third chimed in.

“Please make the Safety Suite a Redemption Suite. She does not deserve this,” a fourth fan wrote.

Diehard watchers of the CBS reality show rattled off a series of past twists that could be incorporated to save the Big Brother queen, including the Coup D’Etat, Halting Hex, Diamond Veto, or even a last-minute secret room that would guarantee her safety.

Others said both Janelle and her Kaysar deserve to be on All-Stars more than any of the other players this season, and some threatened to cancel the live feeds if the original BB queen goes home.

Janelle first competed on Big Brother in Season 6, when she finished in third place. She was so popular that she took home the very first “America’s Favorite Player” title that year. She also finished in third place the following summer, in the first Big Brother: All-Stars in 2006.

On her CBS bio, Janelle revealed that she planned to play a more “cut-throat” game this time around.