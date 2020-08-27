Natasha Oakley Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Sports Bra And Leggings: ‘Sweaty’

Natasha Oakley looked amazing in her most recent Instagram update. The entrepreneur, who co-founded Monday Swimwear, looked breathtaking in an all-white athleisure wear outfit that showed off her flawless physique.

The model uploaded a photo of herself in a sports bra and leggings. She captioned the image “sweaty” and credited her outfit to Alo Yoga clothing brand.

The 30-year-old rocked a white sports bra that could easily double as a crop top. The garment had thick, supportive straps across her shoulders that exposed her glowing décolletage. The top had a pleated gathering beneath Natasha’s full bust for an on-trend stylish look. She put her ample cleavage on display thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline.

The social media star wore the matching bottoms that go with the sports bra. The fabric clung to her slender hips and thighs. The high-waist leggings covered the lower half of her stomach but could not conceal her incredible abs. She flaunted her ripped midsection and minuscule waist that emphasized her hourglass figure.

Natasha pulled her blond tresses away from her face. She slicked her mane into a neat bun at the back of her head. In doing so, her delicate facial features were put on display.

The influencer posed in a serene setting. Breezy curtains covered the windows, while she snapped a selfie on a sofa with a wooden curved back. In the background, a television screen, lamp, and desk with an assortment of paraphernalia adorned the room.

The bikini designer modeled her chic ensemble by getting on the sofa on all-fours. She placed her left knee on the cushion while putting the other against the back of the chair. Natasha turned her face to the side while taking the selfie. She looked at her phone’s camera while slightly pouting her lips for a sophisticated pose.

Natasha’s hordes of fans loved her offering and raced to engage with her about it. Soon after she shared it on social media, they inundated her with likes, comments and emoji.

“Your dedication to a healthy routine in this crazy up and down world is always great to see on here. Aside from cute outfits and material objects,” one fan gushed about the fitness maven.

“Gorgeous, you are! Healthy body, healthy mind!” another raved.

A third Instagrammer simply called her a “beautiful Australian girl.”

Natasha has a solid following of over 2.2 million people. They loved her latest offering and offered her positive feedback. This specific image has already garnered over 9,000 likes since she posted it 11 hours ago.