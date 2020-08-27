Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Matches Her Daughter In Daisy Dukes And A Mask

The two rocked similar looks as they ran errands in Los Angeles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her ageless beauty when she stepped out with her daughter this week. The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress sizzled as she hit a Los Angeles supermarket in skimpy Daisy Dukes as the twosome rocked matching styles in candid photos shared by The Daily Mail.

The 43-year-old star looked years younger than her age as she proudly flaunted her toned and tanned legs. Her distressed short shorts were cut-off high on her thigh and featured five star embellishments around the right pocket. The bottoms appeared to be high-waisted to highlight her slim middle.

Sarah tucked her oversized blue and white striped button down top, which had frills on both shoulders, into her short shorts and kept things casual in white lace up sneakers. She draped what appeared to be a sweater over her elbow before carrying it in her hand.

She stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a mask over her face and mouth in line with California law. She had her blond hair in a half up and half down style and shielded her eyes from the sun with metallic rimmed aviators.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor kept her accessories to a minimum and only appeared to sport her wedding band on her left hand.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Sarah also showed off her fashion-forward side with a leopard-print fanny pack strapped diagonally across her chest.

The star ran some errands with her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 10-year-old daughter Charlotte who was on crutches. The couple is also parents to 7-year-old Rocky.

The youngster matched her mom in her own pair of denim shorts with turned up edges. She also rocked a blue top with the same frill trim on the shoulders and wore a single white sneaker, but had to wear a medical boot on her right foot with her toes poking through.

Charlotte stayed safe in a red mask that seemed to have a clear window over her mouth. She had her long, brunette hair down.

Sarah recently revealed how she got so fit when she put her toned body on show via social media.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the mom of two proudly showed off her flat middle and toned arms in her activewear after an intense workout session. In the caption, Sarah revealed that she’d just done a zoom exercise class and joked she “may not move from this position for the next week.”