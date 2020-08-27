‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Rare Photo Of Three Kids In Honor Of Son Lorenzo’s Birthday

Fans were delighted with the pic, which honored the 8-year-old's birthday.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare photo of all three of her children in honor of her son Lorenzo’s eighth birthday. This delighted her 13.6 million followers who could not believe how old the little boy had become and shared their recollections that it felt like yesterday Nicole welcomed him into the world with husband Jionni LaValle.

“8?? oh my gosh! I remember when you had him, asking the nurses if you can make chocolate milk!” said one fan, followed by three laughing and heart emoji.

“Omg. I remember crying at the episode of Snooki & JWoww when he was born,” remarked a second follower.

“You are an INCREDIBLE mother. Loved watching you evolve and you continue to SHINE MAWMMMA,” stated a third Instagram user.

“So sweet and yes to showing the world that you can be an amazing mom aaaaand have a party girl past,” explained a fourth fan.

In the image, all three of her children appeared happy as they snuggled with one another on a brown sofa.

Lorenzo sat to the left of the pic. His brown hair was highlighted with frosted blond tips, and his skin was tanned from the summer sun. Snooki’s firstborn son wore a blue V-necked T-shirt and swimming trunks and smiled for the camera.

He held little brother Angelo in his arms. The 1-year-old held onto a juice bag and looked off-camera in the snap. He wore a onesie-styled shirt with the insignia of Marvel superhero The Flash atop it. His dark hair was brushed neatly to one side.

Next to her brothers and rounding out the LaValle children was Giovanna, 5. Her hair was tied up loosely atop her head. Giovanna wore a blue polka-dot bathing suit that featured red trim around her thighs. The garment had a Minnie Mouse transfer on the front.

In the caption of the share, Nicole shared her appreciation for Lorenzo on his birthday. She used his nickname, Squirrel, in the caption alongside those for her two other kids. She calls her son Angelo by his nickname, Squishy, and Giovanna, Sissy.

Nicole, who became a star best known for being a party girl on MTV’s Jersey Shore before she settled down to become a wife and mother, has continued to evolve both personally and professionally. She decided to leave her reality star days behind her after three seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on her family after Angelo’s birth and to continue to grow her brick-and-mortar and online store The Snooki Shop.