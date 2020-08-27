‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, August 26: Brooke Finds Shauna On Ridge’s Bed

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 26 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who waited for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in her nightgown. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) called to ask her if Ridge had arrived home yet. Brooke said that he was still at the Forrester mansion giving Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) the annulment papers. She was sure that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) was egging on her friend and making it difficult for the designer. Brooke decided to go to the mansion to help the dressmaker, per Soap Central.

Quinn barged into Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) office. He had been drinking and thinking about Brooke’s rejection. He immediately told Quinn to get back on her broomstick and fly out of the office. He wasn’t in the mood for her. She deduced that the conversation with his ex-wife had not gone very well. However, she was certain that there would be no “Bridge” reunion. She encouraged him not to give up on Brooke in light of her new info. Bill ordered her to spill the news.

The jewelry designer told him how she had seen Ridge arrive home and call Shauna his wife before leading her up to the bedroom. Quinn figured that he and Shauna were making sweet love as they spoke. Bill was confused because Brooke had been so sure that she was going to move ahead with Ridge. Quinn said that the blonde would need Bill’s support now that her destiny with the designer was finally over.

In the meantime, Ridge and Shauna were spending some time together on his bed. She noticed that he was rather quiet. He shared the shocking conversation he heard while he was at the Logan estate. Brooke still loved Bill and he was very angry about it. They also talked about the Vegas wedding. Ridge could not remember filing the divorce papers. Shauna wanted them to focus on the present. She was determined to be the best wife to him. Ridge excused himself and went to the bathroom.

Brooke arrived at the mansion and heard Shauna call out to the dressmaker that his wife was waiting. As seen in the above image, she made a shocking discovery when she opened the bedroom door. Shauna was sitting on Ridge’s bed. Brooke told her that her plan didn’t work because she and Ridge were back together. She had forgiven him and he loved her. Ridge appeared and Brooke immediately saw the look on his face. She asked him what he was doing there and demanded to know what was going on between the two of them.