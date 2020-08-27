WWE Rumors: Possible Date Of Retribution Members Being Unmasked Reportedly Revealed

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, fans should expect to see the members of mysterious Retribution unmasked closer to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. This is due to the upcoming WWE Draft.

The report stated that WWE won’t want the visual of masked performers being drafted to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. Once the superstars have been revealed, they are free to be drafted to one of the weekly shows.

This could also potentially result in the group being split, however. Entire teams have been bundled together for roster shakeups in the past, but perhaps this will be when the company decides to focus on each member’s respective solo career.

Survivor Series could also be a big time for the faction as the pay-per-view is synonymous with team bouts. It’s highly possible that they’ll be given a huge program against other performers that culminates at the event.

The anarchistic faction has been causing chaos on Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. Their antics have included beating up other wrestlers and vandalizing property. As of this writing, the stable hasn’t revealed any reasons for causing chaos.

Colohue also noted that the official members haven’t even been decided yet. This is why different wrestlers have donned the masks during shows.

“There are times when the people playing Retribution are sat backstage, waiting for hours with rewrites upon rewrites, and there are times when people have left, who were going to be playing Retribution characters, and they’ve had to bring other people to fill those spots.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, officials have reportedly been throwing ideas at the wall in the hope that some of them stick. Retribution and “Raw Underground” are supposedly products of this backstage mindset.

This uncertainty has led to some mixed opinions about the group. Colohue went on to note that the Retribution storyline has been very polarizing behind the scenes.

The faction has already drawn comparisons to Antifa due to their attire, but they don’t appear to be politically motivated at the moment. However, the political connotations associated with the upstarts may be one of the reasons why the stable has been divisive thus far.

The Inquisitr previously documented, the stable will reportedly be comprised of several NXT stars who have been waiting to make their main roster debuts for months. Dominik Dijakovic, Tommaso Ciampa and Vanessa Borne are among the names who have been discussed so far.