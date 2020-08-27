Denise Richards Poses In A Crown Following Explosive ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Finale

The actress is the 'RHOBH' queen, according to her fans.

Denise Richards posed like a queen following the explosive season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As her personal drama played out in the final moments of the Bravo reality show, the actress, 49, showed fans she was doing just fine. In a photo shared to her Instagram page, Denise posed in a jeweled crown in her dressing room while filming the movie Glow and Darkness in Madrid, Spain.

In the pic shared to her social media page, the mom of three was all smiles as she showed off her headgear while wearing a Guns ‘N Roses t-shirt. In the caption, Denise teased that she was adjusting her crown for “the last shot” in a long day of shooting. The Bold and the Beautiful star added that she was also about to put on a huge, heavy dress for one of her scenes in the film.

In the comments section to the post, Denise’s supporters posted messages as they crowned her the queen of RHOBH.

“TRULY A QUEEN,” one fan wrote. “I just wanna know how you feel knowing that viewers have been on your side all season!!”

“I love that this is the first in my feed after shutting that nasty episode [of RHOBH],” another added.

“Looks like you have no trouble wearing THE crown #TeamDenise,” a third fan chimed in.

“You’ll ALWAYS wear a crown…even if it’s not visible,” another added.

Many fans think Denise carried RHOBH this year. The series kicked off in April with an episode fittingly titled, “The Crown isn’t So Heavy.”

The new photo was posted just as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, “Denise and Desist” aired on Bravo and with very little footage of Denise.

In the finale, Denise was a no-show at a major cast event. But in a showdown with longtime pal Lisa Rinna, she was once again forced to defend herself against Brandi Glanville’s claims that they had an affair. In a confessional, the actress also alleged that Brandi may have shown off a fake text message chain between the two of them. Denise also confirmed that she sent a cease and desist to the cast and producers over the “slanderous” allegations against her.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has wrapped, there is still the reunion to deal with.

In a promo for the reunion, which can be seen here, Denise called her co-stars “vicious” and later walked off camera. There is no word if she will be back for Season 11.