Kami Osman Puts Bodacious Curves & Tan On Display In Tiny Bikini

Kami Osman delighted her fans on Thursday, August 27, when she took to her Instagram page to share a smoking-hot update. The Canadian model rocked a teeny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Kami wore a strappy bikini that had a beige base, splashed with different colors. The top boasted itty bitty triangle cups that were worn upside down. The minuscule cups barely contained her shapely breasts, flashing a generous amount of underboob in the process. The deep neckline also displayed a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The thin straps that kept the garment in place were wrapped around her torso and back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was just as revealing. The low-cut waistline exposed plenty of skin, particularly around her toned midsection. The straps were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The swimwear also featured a high cut that helped make her legs seem longer.

In the first snapshot, Kami stood on a platform, dressed in her skimpy outfit. Behind her was a wall made of marble. The shot captured her full-body, standing with her feet apart. She looked at a distance as she tugged at her bottoms, pulling the waistband up with both hands.

In the second photo, Kami did a tip-toe as she casually posed for the camera. Her left knee was slightly bent, and her hands were on the sides. She looked directly at the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. The decors on the wall were evident in the snap, as well as the fireplace.

The hottie tied her brunette hair into a bun and accessorized with a pair of thick hoop earrings and a watch. She had her nails done with gel extensions and painted with light pink polish, while the nails on her toes were painted white.

In the caption, Kami wrote a vague question, which was unrelated to her sexy share. She also added a “grateful” hashtag to the post. The brand of her bikini was revealed when the model tagged the brand, Ravissaint By Aslihan Bal, in one of the pictures.

Among her 845,000 followers on the popular social media app, many were quick to comment on Kami’s jaw-dropping post. In less than a day of being published on Instagram, the new share has received more than 21,900 likes and 180-plus comments. Most of them wrote compliments, while several others were speechless. Instead, they dropped emoji.

“Has anyone ever told you your perfect!?” gushed an admirer.

“You are ridiculously nice to look at!” wrote another follower.

“How are you such a goddess? So hot and so beautiful!” a third fan commented.