Beyonce Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Daisy Dukes While Vacationing In The Hamptons

Beyonce sizzled in short shorts and a skintight button down on a yacht.

Beyonce put her toned legs on show while vacationing with her family in The Hamptons, New York, this week. In new candid photos, the “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” singer seriously sizzled as she carried around daughter Rumi in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes.

The photos were posted by The Daily Mail on August 26 and showed Beyonce still looked every inch the superstar in her candid attire. Her short denim bottoms finished high on her thigh with a turned up frayed edge. It had a corset-style lace-up at the front which she fastened with a rope tie that dangled as she walked.

She paired them with a tight-fitting white button down with the first two buttons undone to show a little of her décolletage. Beyonce tucked the top into her bottoms to show off her enviable figure.

The star had her long blond hair curly and down and rocked two thin braids either side of her face.

Beyonce tried to go incognito under a light red bucket hat that was pulled down over her eyes. She walked barefoot along the grass with an anklet on her right ankle as she carried Rumi, who held on tight to a doll, onto a boat where they spent some time with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Beyonce was joined by her husband Jay-Z and their two other children, 8-year-old Blue Ivy and Rumi’s 3-year-old twin Sir.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jay-Z was photographed holding on to son Sir. He also kept things casual in a brown and white flannel shirt which he paired with maroon shorts. The rapper flashed a big smile as Sir got a little squirmy in his arms.

While on the yacht, Beyonce covered over one of her children with a white towel as they laid down.

Staff on the boat wore masks and gloves to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The family has stayed a little more under the radar recently, though Beyonce last made headlines earlier this year for her very vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of her last public appearances came in June when she accepted the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards in a pre-recorded video. In it, she encouraged people to vote in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

“Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system,” she said.