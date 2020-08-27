Tess Holliday Poses Topless For Sultry Bedroom Snap

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a new sultry snapshot of herself. The successful businesswoman is no stranger to making an impact on her followers, and her most recent post is no exception.

The 35-year-old bared all and went completely topless for the occasion. She wore a pair of semi-sheer white panties and also went barefoot. Holliday is a fan of body art and has many tattoos inked all over her body. Two that stand out among the rest are the portraits of Dolly Parton and Miss Piggy down her right arm. Holliday styled her long dark wavy hair down and behind her shoulders.

In the image, the Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author posed on a bed with light pink sheets. Holliday was snapped side-on in front of a framed cartoon photo that had “Stars are out tonight” written in the corner and next to a bedside table with the lamp on. She covered her breast with her left hand and held a pillow with the other. Holliday gazed over her shoulder and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She was captured stretching her right leg out while on her knees.

In the tags, Holliday credited Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty, for her underwear.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where this pic was taken.

In the span of five hours, Holliday’s post racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful. I love your confidence,” one user wrote, adding the heart emoji.

“Gorgeous!!! And look how beautiful your bedroom looks!!” another person shared.

“Uuff hawwwt mama!! You look amazing girl!” remarked a third fan.

“I wish I was confident enough to so something like this. Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Holliday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow lace crop top for her previous Instagram post. Holliday paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black garment and accessorized herself with hoop earrings and large stylish sunglasses. She sported her wavy dark hair in a high ponytail and was captured in front of a sandy beach with a sunny clear blue sky for the two-photo upload. For her caption, Holliday got political and reminded her followers about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.