Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby Girl And Share Her Sweet Alliterative Name

Katy and Orlando used their daughter's birth to promote a good cause.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now the proud parents of a baby girl who has a name that’s pretty, peaceful, and alliterative. Their daughter’s adorable moniker also has a natural theme, and her first name perfectly pairs with her surname. On Wednesday, Katy, 35, and Orlando, 43, joyfully introduced the world to Daisy Dove Bloom.

The engaged couple announced the arrival of their child on the official Instagram page for The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). They’re both Goodwill Ambassadors for the non-profit, and their decision to use one of its social media accounts for their birth announcement was the perfect way to put little Daisy Dove on the path to becoming a future humanitarian. The post included a black-and-white snapshot of the budding philanthropist gripping her father’s thumb with her tiny fingers. Katy’s thumb was resting on the back of her daughter’s hand. The “Smile” songstress had a small daisy painted on her thumbnail.

The infant’s face was hidden from view behind her parent’s hands. She had a piece of gauzy cloth tied around her head. The one visible sleeve of the outfit she wore was the same color as the pure white bird that she shares her middle name with. Doves are common symbols of peace, and her mother and father described her birth as “peaceful.”

As for the tot’s other namesake, some of Katy’s fans predicted that she’d pick the floral moniker months ago when she was promoting her single “Daisies.” In one of the promotional photos for the emotional song, she rocked a maternity dress covered with depictions of daisies similar to the one on her fingernail in the image above.

Katy and her fiance used their daughter’s big debut to ask their fans to visit the special donation page that they set up for UNICEF. They praised the organization for helping mothers and babies who are less fortunate gain access to potentially life-saving healthcare. They also acknowledged how “lucky” they are that their child was born “safe and healthy.”

The comments section of the UNICEF post was quickly filled with congratulatory messages and reactions to the new mom and dad’s moniker choice.

“This name is adorable,” read one remark.

“SHE’S FINALLY HERE. Welcome to the world, baby girl,” another fan wrote.

“What a great way to announce their birth,” a third admirer opined.

The already-famous tot is Katy’s first child and the second for Orlando. He and his ex-wife, former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, share custody of their 9-year-old son Flynn. Katy first confirmed that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were expecting back in March when she showed off her baby bump in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.”