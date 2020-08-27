Brandy Rocks Signature Braided Hair For Stunning Outdoor Shoot

R&B music icon Brandy took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The singer recently dropped her first album in nearly a decade, B7, and has been promoting the record ever since.

The “Sittin’ Up In My Room” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved white T-shirt that featured a graphic print across the front. She paired the ensemble with a patterned garment that was only just visible in one of the pics. Brandy rose to fame in the early 1990s and was known for her dark signature braided locks. The entertainer has sported different hairstyles since but is currently rocking long blond and brunette braids. She accessorized herself with numerous bracelets and necklaces while showing off the tattoo on her left arm. According to Steal Her Style, the songstress has four other tattoos inked on her body.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Brandy was snapped outdoors fairly close up. She raised both hands to her hair and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, the former Moesha actress posed behind an outdoor swing. Brandy stretched both her arms out beside her and held onto the bars. She kept a smile on her face and was clearly glowing.

In the third and final frame, Brandy was captured much closer up while holding onto her necklace.

For her caption, she put lyrics from a song titled “No Tomorrow” that is taken from her new album.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“I still love u because u are one of a kind like the stars in the sky! Your music will live on and stand the test of time! Your beauty screams Black Queen and we, I appreciate your work, it’s legendary,” one user wrote.

“Easy, Breezy, Beautiful @brandy,” another person shared.

“OMG BRANDY YOU LOOK AMAZING!!” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“The fact that u 41 and look this young should be a mf crime,” a fourth admirer commented.

Brandy released her first studio album in eight years, B7, at the end of July and received a lot of praise from fans via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she became a trending topic on Twitter after over 34,300 tweets mentioned her name. The LP features collaborations with DJ Camper, Chance The Rapper, Daniel Caesar, and her daughter Sy’rai.