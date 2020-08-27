Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Flaunts Her Booty & Fit Figure For Workout Video

Brittany Matthews – the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – showcased her insanely fit figure in a workout video for her latest Instagram update. In the clip, she rocked a sports bra and matching skintight shorts that flaunted her toned frame.

The 24-year-old is known for posting helpful fitness tips online, and in this footage she worked on her upper body. She had her long blond hair tied up in a ponytail for the routine. Matthews rocked a white sports bra that had black graphics, and a black band along the bottom. The former soccer pro wore matching bike shorts that came up to her navel, and completed the ensemble with a pair of lime green sneakers.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake played over the vid, which started out by Matthews playing with her dogs and flashing a giant smile at the camera before hitting the weights. She was then recorded from the side as she held a grip plate with her hands and bent over. The social media influencer’s curvy backside was on display as she lifted the 25-pound weight. Matthews switched to a pulley machine for the second portion of the clip, and she stood upright while pulling down on the cables.

For the third exercise, Matthews once again used the pulley machine, but this time she lifted the cable up through her legs as she extended her arms upwards. She switched to free weights for the final part of the workout. The fitness model had dumbbells in each hand and performed butterflies, and then squatted down to do tricep extensions. This gave viewers a shot of her toned legs and sculpted booty.

In the caption, Matthews mentioned how many repetitions and sets should be performed for the routine, and added two fire emoji before uploading the footage on Wednesday. Many of her 525,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 14,000 showed their gratitude by hitting the “like” button. The replies were littered with compliments, and multiple fans noticed that Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was the one behind the camera.

“Jackson in the back getting dem angles,” one fan commented.

“I wish you were around when I was younger. Such amazing posts,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Love your exercise posts – you’re becoming my new trainer,” another added.

“Way to go!! Wish my work outs were as good, and fun with the dog!!” a follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Matthews shared a video post where she trained in a small sports bra that showed serious cleavage.