Ellie Gonsalves Displays Fit Physique In Bright Green Bikini With Awesome Matching Shades

Actress and model Ellie Gonsalves rocked a stylish ensemble on Instagram Wednesday evening that thrilled her 1.3 million followers. The Australian beauty flaunted her stunning figure in a revealing bathing suit, and accessorized the ensemble with an awesome pair of sunglasses and a tropical beverage. Thousands of fans were quick to hit the “like” button just a few hours after the post went live.

The whole outfit had a retro 80’s vibe, from the bright fluorescent green of Ellie’s bikini to the design of her stylish glasses.

The top of the suit featured triangular cups framed with wide straps that beautifully accentuated her bust. She posed with one arm thrown into the air, and the rounded shape of her breasts spilled out from either side of the garment.

Ellie reclined facing the camera with her left side, and stacked her long legs atop one another with her knees bent. The position left visible only a partial glimpse of her bikini bottom. Both sides rode high over her hips, nearly in line with her navel. The angle of the camera drew focus to her shapely, toned thighs.

Her taut abdominal muscles were also on full display. Enviable lines of definition ran up and down the front of her slender figure, which was flexed tight for the pose.

The design of Ellie’s sunglasses embraced an old-school snowboarder vibe. Green accents across the top and around the nose perfectly matched the bright color of the rest of her attire, and the prominent mirrored lens reflected the scene in vivid red and orange tones.

Ellie clutched a tall, ripe pineapple containing a straw in her right hand. It was also adorned with a pink paper umbrella and a pair of maraschino cherries, which indicated that it might be full of an appropriately-flavored tropical beverage. She faced the camera with pouted lips that seemingly mimed taking a sip from the enticing fruit.

Ellie’s short hair was parted in the center and plaited into double french braids that left her slender neck bare.

She posed on an outside patio upon a dark gray upholstered lounge with cherry-colored railing. An expanse of lush green foliage was visible directly behind her, eventually leading up to a high-rise structure graced by individual balconies. A trio of palm trees dotted the background in between the two.

Ellie’s dedicated Instagram followers flooded the post with comments of adoration, and also reminded her to enjoy her leisure time.

“Who cares about the folding, when you get home life is too short to worry about a folded shirt….Those shades are frigging amazing I luff them,” declared one fan, referring to the accompanying caption.