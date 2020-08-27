Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Serious Cleavage In Bra & Panties For Spicy At-Home Selfie

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her chiseled build and jaw-dropping curves in a steamy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she took a selfie in a tight-fitting bra that flaunted her assets and matching underwear that highlighted her legs.

The Irish beauty is known for uploading workout tips and gym photos, but in this update, she stayed at home while showing her impressive gains. O’Mahony looked stunning as she snapped the shot and mentioned how much her figure had changed in recent years.

The 22-year-old took a full-body selfie while standing in front of a large mirror in her apartment. A fireplace and two bowls that held pet food could be seen behind her. The kitchen and dinner table were visible in the distance. O’Mahony had her long dark hair straight down and parted to the left as it draped down her back. The social media influencer slightly turned to the side and put her right foot forward, which helped further embellish her curves. She held the phone in her left hand and stared into the screen as she took the picture with a wry smile across her gorgeous face.

O’Mahony rocked a small white bra that hugged tightly onto her chest and had black lettering along the top edges. She sported matching high-waist panties that wrapped around her waist. The popular YouTuber accessorized with a black smartwatch on her right wrist. Fans were given a glimpse of her rock-hard abs and ample assets in the revealing ensemble. O’Mahony also flaunted her toned thighs and curvaceous backside.

In the caption, O’Mahony mentioned a recent YouTube upload where she discussed how her body had changed since taking up weightlifting. She included several hashtags including “#transformation” and “#training” and added a flex emoji before uploading the pic on Wednesday.

Many of the model’s 675,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy post, and more than 21,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button. O’Mahony had 150 comments, and her replies were littered with fire and flex emoji. Followers complimented the influencer’s remarkable physique and praised her candidness about her body transformation.

“Just watched it Caroline! Have to say massive respect & for being so honest too,” one fan commented.

“YOU ARE UN-FREEAAKIN-REAL,” an admirer wrote.

“Serious goals…can’t wait to watch,” another added.

“Your core. Insane savage,” a follower wrote while adding several fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week, O’Mahony showcased her cleavage in a low-cut white dress that put her hourglass figure on display.