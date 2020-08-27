WWE News: Main Roster Superstar Gets Moved Back To NXT

After weeks of speculation that followed his abrupt disappearance from Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory is now back on the NXT roster, having made his return on Wednesday’s edition of the black-and-gold brand’s eponymous show.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., Theory made his return during an interview segment with Bronson Reed, where the Australian grappler was making a case for being the first wrestler to face Damian Priest for the North American Championship. After Theory interrupted Reed and berated him, the Atlanta native was slapped in the mouth for his troubles. He then acted unfazed, wearing a smirk while Reed walked away to close the segment.

Prior to his reappearance on NXT television, Theory spent a few months on Raw, initially joining Zelina Vega’s faction as a temporary replacement for the injured Andrade ahead of WrestleMania 36. While rumors suggested in May that the 23-year-old would soon be sent back down to NXT, he was later added to Seth Rollins’ stable before disappearing from the red brand’s programming without any explanation.

Earlier in the month, conflicting reports emerged regarding Theory’s status, with Rollins simply explaining his stablemate’s absence by saying he was out due to personal reasons and other sources claiming he was suspended.

“He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two,” Rollins told Sporting News last week. “It’s hard right now but we hope everything’s good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later.”

While WWE has yet to issue an official statement explaining why the young wrestler was absent for so long, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that he was one of the many wrestlers who were accused of misconduct via the #SpeakingOut movement. In June, a Twitter user alleged that Theory sent her inappropriate messages in 2018 when she was 13 years old, later claiming that he blocked her shortly thereafter. So far, Theory has yet to issue any comment on these accusations.

Theory’s apparent return to NXT marked the second move between the black-and-gold brand and Raw to take place this week. On Monday night, former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his main roster debut, confronting Randy Orton in an in-ring segment to set up a match between both men at Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view. This debut, however, was criticized by a number of fans, who largely felt WWE made the wrong decision by changing Lee’s ring gear and entrance theme.