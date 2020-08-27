‘Big Brother’ Fans Have Had It With David Alexander’s Gameplay

Big Brother is smack dab in the middle of its 22nd season, with the third houseguest of the summer set to be evicted tomorrow night. This is the second time CBS has opted for an All-Stars cast in the show’s 22 year history, but once the roster was revealed some fans began scratching their heads. David Alexander was sent home first on BB21 but stayed in the house for some time as a part of a twist. Fans had been hoping for the newbie to get another chance on the show but were confused when he was chosen for All-Stars.

Over the last week David’s knowledge, or lack thereof, of the game has been bothering longtime viewers of the show. He has admitted to never watching a season of the series before, something he could have done during the extensive quarantine cast members were required to do before entering the house. He routinely asks questions of his roommates that have the most obvious answers and some viewers are fed up with him being on an All-Star cast when he just doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

He further pushed fans away this week during conversations he held with Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina, the fan-favorites of the year by far. Both players are currently on the block and will face eviction tomorrow night and have been campaigning in the house for votes. David slammed Kaysar for having “bad credit” in the game, a comment which drew heavy criticism on Twitter.

CBS

“What is David even talking about?! First he says Janelle has no history of being loyal now this. He is the dumbest player on BB EVER! Replace him with Raven or the guy who ate cereal all summer, they’re better than David,” one fan tweeted.

i do not like david. there are so many better past players that could’ve been casted in his spot. ????‍♀️ #bb21 — winnie (@JUlCIEY) August 26, 2020

Correct me if I'm wrong: the BEST THING that ever happened to David on #BB21 was that he got booted instantly and didn't get to play the game. Only that way did it never get exposed just how unbelievably bad he is at everything: game, read, conversation. What a fraud.???????????? #BB22 — that guy (@that_guy_0_0_7) August 25, 2020

People keep saying David was done dirty in #BB21 but now seeing how he plays and lack of personality, I think he was done a favor. Him coming back allowed American to see how off and lame he really is. #BB22 — TT ❥ (@iHeartTT9) August 25, 2020

David also blew up his alliance recently with Tyler Crispen in one of the season’s worst moves so far. While chatting with Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers, he alleged that Janelle told him that Da’Vonne was trying to flip votes last week to have him evicted instead of Nicole Anthony. Janelle never said this, and she later confirmed to Da’Vonne that she didn’t. He then admitted to the women that Tyler and Cody Calafiore mentioned the same thing. This time, Tyler did make the comment about Da’Vonne, but only because he had been told it by Nicole Franzel and Dani Briones.

Tyler was more than angry when his alliance member ratted himself out. Since he can’t play for the Head of Household tomorrow night, Tyler feels vulnerable should Da’Vonne win because she will likely put him up all because of David’s loose lips. Da’Vonne is also angry that she protected David during the last eviction and he might become her target as well.

CBS

The person in charge of running the reality star’s social media accounts has noticed all the hate he has been getting and made a statement on Twitter this past Monday.

“We here at Team David Inc. understand some [many] are upset and frustrated with David’s #BB22 [lack of] gameplay. We apologize on his behalf for this but ask that you not throw him completely off your ship yet.”

The account continues to defend the rookie despite being slammed in every single comment section.