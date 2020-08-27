Qimmah Russo Urges Her Followers To ‘Rise & Grind’ As She Lifts Weights In Skimpy Crop Top And Briefs

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo implored of her 1.6 million Instagram followers to “Rise & GRIND” in a recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 26, revealed the celebrity lifting weights while wearing skimpy workout gear.

In the clip, Qimmah wore a champagne-colored crop top that plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the trainer’s cleavage. She teamed this with a skimpy pair of white briefs that sat high over her toned hips. The outfit helped to highlight Qimmah’s chiseled form and famous abs.

Her dark curls were straightened and parted in the middle, hanging down over her shoulders and reaching her pert derriere. As the celebrity worked out, a gentle breeze lifted her locks.

Qommah’s workout of choice for today was weight lifting. It was unclear how much the dumbbell weighed but she appeared to struggle toward the end. Her usual cheery smile disappeared as she worked hard to complete the set. However, after a couple of grunts, she managed to finish her workout. She then dropped the weight and walked away, showing off her booty as she did so.

Finally, Qimmah lifted up her arms and flexed her biceps, showing off just what can be achieved with hard work. In the caption, she also encouraged her supporters to stay “fearless” and to get out and pump just like she does in the morning.

As soon as Qimmah posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, there was 33,200 likes and a pile of comments from her eager fanbase as they rushed in to respond.

“I think I got a work out just from watching this video,” fellow Instagram sensation Nikee Olivera wrote in the comments section.

“Strong women for the win,” a fan said.

Qimmah’s latest update also got some of her fans completely motivated.

“I wanna start working out,” one person insisted.

“Ohh. A morning pump. Outside. Sounds so nice. You are definitely all that woman,” a fourth user wrote, also adding a row of various emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, considering the content, the muscly arm was also called upon often.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah shared another video update to her official social media account yesterday. Wearing a black micro bikini, the fitness guru raced toward a pool before diving in as a means to cool down from the heat of the day.