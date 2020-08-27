Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Post-Baby Cleavage While Apologizing To Fans

Body-positive model Iskra Lawrence floored her 4.5 million Instagram followers after sharing a triple-picture update where she flaunted her post-baby curves.

For the occasion, she wore a dusty pink cardigan. The color was the perfect complement for her sun-kissed skin as well as her long blond locks. To up the sultriness of the look, Lawrence left the sweater nearly completely unbuttoned, fastening it just once around the bust.

As a result, her cleavage was on full display for her fans, including showing off part of her white bra underneath the cardigan. The styling choice also exposed a hint of her midriff, showing even more skin from the new mom.

The fabric was made from a fashionable ribbed material, and a ruffle at the hem added yet another trendy element to the look.

Lawrence coupled the sweater with a pair of beige Bermuda shorts. The high-waisted silhouette emphasized her hourglass figure and the hem was frayed to add yet another stylish element to the ensemble.

The Aerie model kept the rest of her look fresh-faced and simple. Her hair was left casual and un-styled so that her hair cascaded past her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with two dainty gold chain necklaces, including one with a diamond heart charm.

Showing off her modeling chops, she posted three pictures all together in various poses, concluding with a classic selfie.

However, the purpose of the post was not to show off her enviable post-baby figure. Rather, Lawrence wanted to say sorry to her fans after she claimed that some people “misunderstood” her last post.

“I want to learn with you, grow, and connect on world issues, mess up, show up imperfectly and try to do better together,” she said in her apology.

In addition, Lawrence reiterated her commitment not to fall into a social media trap where she only posted “perfect” photos or shots that had the sole purpose of getting attention — such as bikini pictures.

She concluded her caption by thanking her followers for listening and asking those reading to be “kind.”

Followers loved the new update, awarding the shots over 71,000 likes and more than 320 comments.

“This is why I adore you!” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment by adding two purple hearts and a lovestruck face emoji.

“Gorgeous inside and out,” raved a second.

“Beautifully said and there’s always going to be people who are always negative!” complimented a third.

“Love you girl,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a black heart.

This is not the first time this week that the Instagram star has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after showing off her cardio routine in skintight athleisure.