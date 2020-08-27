Kim Lee Smolders In Latest Sultry Instagram Update

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee wowed her 513,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 26 revealed a glittery snap of the celebrity.

While many of Kim’s recent social media updates have been from photoshoots and highly stylized, the celebrity obviously decided to tone things up a little with her latest snap. In the casual photo, she wore a nude-colored tank top with thin shoestring straps. It plunged down low in the front and showed off a little cleavage as a result of this.

Her dark locks were straightened and flipped over to one side, which partially covered her beautiful face. However, the model held some strands aside as the photo was taken. This showed off the bright red nails of her perfectly manicured hand. Adding the popular glittery filter, Kim sizzled as sparkles highlighted her hair.

Kim completed the look by wearing two gold bands on the arm that held back her tresses. One appeared to be a plain band while the other featured a flat front and joints between each section. Their golden hue caught the light and added to the dazzling effect of the filter.

The celebrity pouted seductively at her intended audience as she posed in front of a pale-colored wall.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers quickly rushed to the comments section in order to chime in their thoughts. Within half an hour, the photo had already gathered 1,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“This gorgeous woman! Is a BOSS!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Love you and your music. You’re honestly the best and I hope you know that. You deserve the best. You’re one of the best deejays ever!!!,” a fan gushed.

“Gorgeous as always… Keep being [yourself],” said another user.

“[That’s] like [hotness] level increased 100 [percent] around here!” a fourth person wrote, using several of the fire emoji for added emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to the use of emoji rather than words as a way in which they could convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart and heart-eyed ones. However, instances of the fire emoji were also very popular.

Kim has been showing off a lot of outtakes from photoshoots of late via her official social media platform. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an update on Tuesday revealed the celebrity in a form-hugging leopard-print bodysuit as she posed for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.