‘Big Brother 22’ Week 3: Cody Calafiore Does’t Use The Veto, Who Will Go Home Thursday?

Warning: This article contains some conversations from the live feeds that have not made it to air.

Wednesday night saw the third Power of Veto competition of Big Brother 22 play out on CBS, with Cody Calafiore taking home the win. This is the second competition win of the season for Cody after he took home the first Head of Household (HOH) during the live premiere. Current HOH Tyler Crispen is in several alliances with Cody so the POV victory wasn’t suspected to shake anything up.

The plan was to keep the nominations the same, leaving Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina on the block. Janelle appears to be the true target this week, but Cody, Tyler, and Enzo Palumbo considered shaking things up just before the Veto meeting. The trio discussed possibly backdooring Memphis Garrett after it was obvious to them that he tried to throw the Veto competition so Janelle could win. His plan was eventually foiled by himself when he beat her one-on-one, but it proved to the men that they couldn’t trust him.

Tyler eventually shut the backdoor idea down, resulting in Cody formally announcing he would not be using the Power of Veto. Kaysar and Janelle were not surprised, to say the least, and they have been working on a plan throughout the week.

CBS

According to conversations on the live feeds, the nominees both want Janelle to stay, despite her being the bigger target in the house. The four-time Big Brother player has been campaigning for herself the last few days but has done so without campaigning against Kaysar. The pair are great friends and vowed to not drag the other down while trying to save themselves. Kaysar wants Janelle to stay over him as well, but it doesn’t look like that will happen at this point.

Several of the houseguests have made false promises to Janelle in order to avoid conflict, by saying they will vote to evict Kaysar even though they will be doing the opposite. Others are saying if she can start flipping votes in her favor, they will throw one her way as well. According to Big Brother Network, this happened with Dani Briones, who told Janelle she would vote to save her if the rest of the house would do the same.

Currently, everyone is planning on sending Janelle home, with the exception of Bayleigh Dayton who will vote to evict Kaysar. Bayleigh has been the closest ally to the pair and is honoring their wishes come Thursday.