Bru Luccas Moves Her Hips In A Tiny Upside-Down Bikini While Dancing With Her Sister

Social media star Bru Luccas wowed her 3.2 million Instagram followers yet again after modeling a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination while she performed a dance with her sister.

For the occasion, Luccas opted for a bikini set in a light neon green color which ably flattered the Brazilian’s bronzed skin. The skimpy top was a classic triangle style, with a deep plunging neckline and string ties to fasten the garment together.

However, Luccas cheekily decided not to wear the top in its normal way, but rather to fasten it upside down. As a result, the model showcased a large amount of her cleavage, while creating a fun rectangular string neckline.

The bottoms matched in color and were just as revealing — despite being worn as intended. Side straps wrapped around Luccas’s torso and were pulled to rest just above the hip in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. Ruffles at the hem of the garment added a fun and trendy touch to the outfit.

Luccas’s sister wore a similar ensemble, though in a chic beige color. The bikini top was also worn upside down, and she opted for string bottoms — though without a ruffle detail.

Both women kept the rest of their looks fresh-faced and simple. Their long brunette locks were left un-styled, and casually cascaded past their shoulders and down their backs. Luccas’s sister opted for accessories including a pendant necklace and gold ring.

The setting for the video was a luxurious yacht with a clear blue sky visible beyond. The clip opened with the pair swaying their hips in sync to music before bringing their arms up to include them in motions of their dance. The two continued to move their hips, taking a step forward and then back in a move that emphasized their curves.

Followers loved the new upload, awarding the video around 117,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Synchronicity at its finest, pun totally intended,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a trophy emoji and fire symbol.

“Goddess,” raved a second.

“Beautiful girls,” complimented a third, along with three red hearts.

“Mesmerizing,” declared a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including the applause hands, kissing face, red rose, and winking symbol.

This is far from the first time that Brazilian bombshell has floored her fans this week while modeling swimwear. In fact, just two days ago, she sent pulses racing after modeling another green set. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the steamy upload earned close to 150,000 likes.