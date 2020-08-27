Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cobalt Blue Bikini

On Wednesday, August 26, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a stunning snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing on what appears to be a shaded patio with numerous trees, stacked chairs, and a grill in the background. Stassie leaned back with her interlocked hands over her head on an outdoor sofa adorned with white cushions. Although her feet were not visible in the shot, it seems as though she was resting them on another piece of furniture. The model focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a cobalt blue bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of low-rise bottoms. The two-piece, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves, flat midsection, and toned thighs were put on full display. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoos on her rib and the back of her upper arm. As for accessories, Stassie sported numerous bracelets and what appears to be her signature cross pendant necklace. The brunette bombshell had also styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, Stassie advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“So pretty,” wrote a fan, along with a string of pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful and my favorite color is blue,” added a different devotee.

“[You’re] so perfect,” remarked another admirer, along with a single red heart emoji.

“My god what a beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a Chanel crop top and matching skintight pants. That post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.