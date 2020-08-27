Madi Teeuws Sizzles In Sheer Polka-Dot Lingerie While Reading A Book

Social media star Madi Teeuws sent the pulses of her 552,000 Instagram followers racing after she posted a series of photos where she wore a sheer polka-dot lingerie set while reading a book.

The top was a bralette style — as it was without underwire to add to the ethereal feel of the look. The fabric was mostly white and the color helped emphasize Teeuws’s sun-kissed skin, no doubt earned from days in the California sun.

Trendy ruffles accented the hem of the garment, and royal blue polka-dots added a pop of pattern to the romantic set. For the final touch, two tiny bows were placed at the center of the bust, both at the top and bottom of the fabric.

The matching bottoms featured a mid-rise silhouette — a cut which helped to accentuate the model’s enviable hourglass figure. Two thin side-straps wrapped around Teeuws’s hips, highlighting her curves while showing off as much skin as possible.

Teeuws kept the rest of her look fresh-faced and simple. Her blond looks were styled straight with a trendy center-part, and her sole piece of jewelry consisted of a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The Deal or No Deal star posted six pictures all together in which she showcased her modeling chops in a number of different poses.

Though the combination of reading and lingerie modeling might not strike many as a common combination, Teeuws wrote in her caption that she was motivated to unite many different kinds of traits and occupations, as she claimed that she — in addition to humans in general — are “multifaceted individuals.”

Teeuws wrote that she saw herself not only as a model and health coach, but also a foodie and “goofy-dancing dork.”

“You can be whoever you want to be and rewrite the story every day,” she concluded.

Fans went wild over the mega-photo update, awarding the upload over 31,000 likes and more than 525 comments.

“Love this. You have a beautiful soul Mads,” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a yellow heart and sparkle emoji.

“Wow I’ve never seen anyone so sexy so breathtaking,” raved a second, concluding the comment with two heart-eye face symbols.

“You go!!! And no bad thoughts about your post… You should be able to post whatever you want!!!” encouraged a third.

“Wow you are a natural beauty and your personality just radiates warmth,” proclaimed a fourth.

This is not the first time that Teeuws has recently floored her followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Instagram star recently dropped jaws after wearing a crop top and panties.