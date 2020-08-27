NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Is The ‘Perfect Trade Target’ For Nets In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that are expected to be highly aggressive on the trade market in the 2020 offseason. Though they are to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets think that they still need to surround Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with more star power in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. In the past months, they have already been linked to several players who are set to be available on the trading block this fall, including Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

With Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns likely off the table, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that Hield would be the “perfect trade target” for the Nets in the 2020 offseason.

“As tempting as trading for a player like Bradley Beal may be, the Nets just need someone who can knock down threes while Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie all handle the ball. Enter Buddy Hield, one of the NBA’s best marksmen who canned 41.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes with the Sacramento Kings this season. While the 27-year-old can create for himself as needed, a whopping 59.2 percent of his shots came from three last season. Playing between Irving and Durant would provide the kind of spacing he could only dream about while in Sacramento, and getting a starting shooting guard job back should help kickstart his overall play.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Though he’s not an All-Star, Hield would still be an incredible addition to Brooklyn, giving them another very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Hield wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit with ball-dominant stars like Uncle Drew and KD.

Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like Hield would benefit both superstars since it would be easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense. Trading for Hield wouldn’t be as expensive as bringing Beal or Booker to Brooklyn. To convince the Kings to make a deal, the Nets could simply offer a package that includes a young player and a future first-round pick.

Being traded to the Nets would also be beneficial for Hield. Unlike in Sacramento, Hield would have the opportunity to return to the starting lineup in Brooklyn. Also, teaming up with Uncle Drew and KD would give him a legitimate chance of winning his first NBA championship title next year.