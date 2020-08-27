Celeste Bright Goes Braless Underneath A Cropped Hoodie And Rocks Tiny Bikini Bottoms In Latest Instagram Post

Celeste Bright cranked up the heat on her Instagram page his week with a steamy new post that has proved hard to be ignored. The model returned to her page on Wednesday to share the racy images that have since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The August 26 upload included two shots of the 26-year-old lounging on a plush white couch. The cozy spot appeared to be outside, as there looked to be a gentle breeze blowing through her long, platinum tresses. She held a small mug in her hand — presumably full of coffee — and noted in the caption that it was a “beautiful morning.” For her fans, however, the beauty seemed to be coming from the model herself.

Celeste likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her impressive physique in a revealing ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The look included a pair of ruched white bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s curvy hips and toned thighs, while its thin waistband helped to highlight her trim waist. It also teased a glimpse of her perky derriere thanks to its cheeky design, as evidenced in the second slide of the post.

Rather than the matching bikini top, Celeste opted for a cozier look and slipped into an oversized white hoodie from PrettyLittleThing. The piece boasted baggie sleeves and a trendy raw hem that just barely fell past her voluptuous chest and offered a full look at the social media star’s flat midsection and abs. The daringly short length exposed an eyeful of underboob as she worked the camera, giving the snaps even more of a seductive vibe.

Celeste accessorized her barely there outfit with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. They just barely peeked out from underneath her blond tresses, which were styled in a middle part and cascaded over her shoulders in perfect waves.

The risque upload proved to be a winner, racking up nearly 28,000 likes within nine hours of going live. An additional 375 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for Celeste.

“Super sexy!!! What. A. Body!!” one person wrote.

“Sooo perfect!” praised another fan.

“Exquisite and beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“You are amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Celeste has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Last week, the star sent temperatures soaring with a few vacations snaps in which she was seen relaxing at the pool in a sequined, rose gold bikini. Fans were impressed by that upload as well, awarding it more than 46,000 likes and 431 comments to date.