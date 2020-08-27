JoJo Babie Reveals Buxom Booty In Steamy Selfie While Wearing Fishnet Leggings

Asian-American model and influencer JoJo Babie, who is well-known for posting steamy photos of her well-developed derrière on social media, has once again served up a tempting picture for all of her booty-loving followers to enjoy on Instagram. With her Wednesday, August 26 update, the 31-year-old shared a stunning new mirrored selfie in which the curves and contours of her thick backside were pleasingly accentuated by blue fishnet leggings and a tight, black bodysuit.

In the accompanying caption, JoJo joked about the color of her fingernails. However, if the litany of replies from her swooning admirers in the comment thread were any indication, fans were having a difficult time looking beyond her killer curves when perusing the sexy snap.

“Didn’t EVEN notice ur nails JoJo,” wrote one fan. “BUT I definitely noticed the rest of Ur mouth watering BODY.”

“Your nails may be blue, but your peach is amazing,” opined a second user, who added a stream of fire emoji for emphasis.

“What nails? Geezus JoJo,” exclaimed another admirer.

“@jojo_babie you are so gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan. “Pure perfection.”

With her smartphone in hand in the photo, JoJo was captured posing before a mirror in what appeared to be an empty room; only the tiled floors, white walls and blind-covered windows were visible in the shot behind her. The mirrored selfie was snapped in such a way as to give her fans a rear-view look at her thick calves and thighs as well as her bulbous backside..

JoJo’s head was turned back toward her device with her eyes firmly affixed to its screen as she took the photo. Meanwhile, her lengthy blond strands flowed out from their dark roots, weaved around her neck and draped over her front side, obscuring her famously ample bosom in the process.

Still, the model’s arms, shoulders and back were left bare, save for her bodysuit’s thin shoulder straps and the small patch of fabric that extended from the small of her back to the base of her cheeky assets.

Near the middle of the frame, her thick hips and booty jutted out beneath her surprisingly narrow waist. All the while, the bits of blue-lavender threading that made up her fishnet leggings clung tightly to her skin, yet still managed to leave very little about JoJo’s various nooks and crannies to the imagination.

JoJo’s latest update made a big-time impression on a sizable contingent of her 10.2 million followers on Instagram, inspiring almost 44,000 double-taps in just a few, short hours. Additionally, almost 1,500 comments were left by fans.

