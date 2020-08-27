Prince Harry Gets ‘Savaged’ By Meghan Markle Fans For ‘Failing’ His Wife During Her Time As A Royal

Though Meghan Markle’s fans usually have a positive view of her husband, Prince Harry, it appears that — at least in some corners of the fandom — that opinion is beginning to change. Some fans have begun to blame the duke for not preparing his former Suits actress wife for life in the royal family, particularly in light of recent revelations described in a new biography on the couple, Finding Freedom.

The reactions on websites have gotten so heated that The Express went so far as to claim that the duke was being “savaged” by Sussex supporters.

“I truly believe that Harry failed Meghan and Meghan was keen to marry Harry as quickly as possible,” claimed one user online.

“[He] failed to prepare her – either due to her ability to act, thinking she’d be able to adapt quickly; or due to fear of losing her; or due to god knows what. But he failed her,” the individual concluded a forum that has since been deleted.

The comments come after Finding Freedom alleged that the duchess had difficulty fitting into the royal family despite have “binders” of protocol research that she had hoped would prepare her for the role.

One example given by the authors was that the duchess had been upset after a senior Kensington Palace adviser told her over the phone to avoid engaging with the media and “not to smile at the paparazzi, which they claimed would egg on the photographers.”

The scolding came shortly after the duchess had been photographed grinning widely while carrying a bouquet of flowers and wearing a gold necklace that had both her and the prince’s initials as charms.

After the call, the authors said that the former actress “felt frustrated and emotional” and believed having someone “tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Robert Kitchin / Getty Images

Despite the fact that the duke is being accused of not helping his wife adapt, there is one figure who has remained without criticism: the queen.

The biography claimed that Queen Elizabeth gave the new royal a “master class in training,” though it was not enough to stop the pair from eventually departing from their roles in the Windsor clan this past spring.

Since the decision to quit the monarchy, the duchess has chosen women’s empowerment and voting rights as two of her passion projects. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, the activist is reportedly “really concerned” about voter suppression, particularly faced by people of color.