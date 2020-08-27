Abby Dowse Flashes Major Underboob In An Asymmetrical White Crop Top

Abby Dowse thrills her 2.3 million Instagram followers on almost a daily basis with smoldering new photos of herself rocking scanty ensembles. The model continued the trend on Wednesday with a smoking hot new share that was likely to have gotten many pulses racing.

The 30-year-old crouched down to pose for the steamy shot, balancing on one foot with her knee bent while resting the other on the floor. She reached back to grab one of her shoes as she worked the camera, which were a pair of trendy Jordan’s that boasted a bright color scheme of neon pink, black, and raspberry red. Most of her face remained out of the image, though her plump lips were still visible at the top of the frame. They were pursed in an alluring manner, giving the snap a seductive vibe.

As for her look in the upload, Abby opted for the classic pairing of a white top and jeans. The look was slightly more modest for the Aussie hottie, though, in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

She rocked a tiny crop top from Fashion Nova that complimented her bronzed physique. The piece boasted an asymmetrical design with a single thick shoulder strap that offered a peek at her toned arms. Its bandeau neckline covered up most of her cleavage, however, its daringly short length exposed an eyeful of underboob that took the look to the next level. Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s taut stomach and abs, much to their delight.

On her lower half, Abby sported a pair of light wash jeans that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were heavily distressed down the legs, teasing a glimpse at her sculpted thighs and toned legs. The garment also featured a high-rise waistband that helped to accentuate the star’s trim waist.

Abby accessorized with a set of dainty necklaces, one of which had a small heart pendant. She also wore a silver chain bracelet and a thin ring around one of her perfectly manicured fingers.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the racy new addition to Abby’s page, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“I love this look on you,” one person wrote.

“Unbelievably HOTT,” quipped another devotee.

“Very awesome and wonderful picture, you are looking very amazing,” a third follower gushed.

“Bless our feed,” added a fourth fan.

The post has also amassed nearly 10,000 likes within five hours of going live.