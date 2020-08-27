Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Explodes On Victor

The Thursday, August 27, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea is not at all pleased when she arrives in the center of the country and finds Sharon and Adam together. In Genoa City, the story of what Adam did to A.J. goes around, and Nick confronts Victor while Lily is not interested in Billy’s plan to publish the sordid tale.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a stunning discovery in Kansas, according to SheKnows Soaps. She arrives just in time to find Adam (Mark Grossman) with Sharon (Sharon Case), and he’s made a breakthrough. Unfortunately for Adam, he recovers all his memories, and he did cause A.J.’s death. Not surprisingly, Chelsea has a bone to pick with Sharon. After all, Adam’s ex-wife went well beyond the call of a typical therapist following Adam to Kansas and leaving Chelsea out of the loop. Chelsea even wonders if maybe Sharon wants Adam to turn to her, and she accuses the therapist of carrying a torch for Adam. No matter how much Sharon tries to deny everything, there’s no doubt that Chelsea has a point.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Back in Genoa City, Lily (Christel Khalil) questions Billy’s (Jason Thompson) work ethic. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) drops the whole sordid story of her brother and A.J. complete with the details that Victor (Eric Braeden) covered the entire thing up and has kept the secret all these decades. All she wants is for Billy to publish the whole thing to ensure that both Adam and Victor are out of her way as she tries to run Newman Enterprises.

There’s just one problem for Billy. When he takes the whole tale to Lily and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Lily points out that they have no credible source to back up the story. Although Billy feels confident he can find whatever he needs to serve as proof, Lily is skeptical. Amanda agrees with her — an unproven article could open them up to the full force of Victor’s legal team. Their new division cannot afford to make any mistakes, and they try to talk Billy out of moving forward.

Finally, Victor warns Nick (Joshua Morrow). He’s not happy to learn that his dad lied about his brother and then spent years covering up the whole thing. The confrontation happens in public, which, of course, means that anybody could overhear. Victor claims he loves each of his children equally, but Nick questions his dad. Vic demands that his son to keep quiet and be supportive of Adam.