Aisha Thalia Flaunts Killer Curves And Underboob In Teeny Denim Bikini

Instagram sensation Aisha Thalia gave her 553,000 followers quite a visual dilemma with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 26, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves as she posed in a barely-there bikini. Sharing two photos, Aisha then asked her fans which one they preferred.

In the first picture, Aisha wore a denim bathing suit that only just covered her ample assets. The triangular cups sat high over the celebrity’s chest and revealed plenty of underboob as a result of this. The briefs featured shoestring straps that tied up over each of her curvaceous hips.

She also opted to wear a denim bucket hat and matching high-heeled boots. Her golden curls were braided and she completed the look by way of enormous gold hoop earrings.

Squatting down low, Aisha held her phone up in one hand in order to take the selfie. Her other hand rested on her hip and showed off her vibrant hot pink fingernails.

The second snap saw Aisha still proudly posing in a knelt position. However, this time she stretched out one long leg in order to further highlight her killer heels. While the first shot drew attention to her ample cleavage, this time, her pert derriere and smooth thighs stole the show.

As soon as Aisha posted the images, her followers quickly responded. It only took half an hour for the set to rack up more than 1,700 likes and loads of comments from her adoring fanbase.

While some chose to comment on their personal preference between the two snaps, most were simply in awe of Aisha’s dazzling look.

“Loving that bikini,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I don’t got asthma, but I reached for the albuterol….,” a fan declared.

“1 [shows] the bikini, and 2 highlights the boots. Those boots are [fire], so going with 2, but both are HAWT!,” another user noted, pointing out to many that Aisha had coordinated her entire outfit to the denim theme.

“You Are Super Beautiful and Pretty,” a fourth person said, also using some emoji to further highlight their comment.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha’s update yesterday did not show off as much skin. Wearing a skintight red-and-white-striped jumpsuit, the celebrity lamented her latest apparent shadowban by the social media platform.