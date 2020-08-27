Osmariel Villalobos Rocks A Printed Bandeau Bikini, Shows Off Her Perfect Abs

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 26, and treated her 3.5 million fans to a very hot bikini picture.

In the snapshot, Osmariel could be seen rocking a white printed, bandeau-style bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The two-piece ensemble boasted a skimpy top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. It also drew attention toward her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. She teamed the top with matching bottoms through which she exposed her lean, sexy legs.

Osmariel wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of accessories, the hottie opted for a pair of dark sunglasses and multiple bracelets.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The shoot took place on a boat against the breathtaking background of the ocean. To strike a pose, Osmariel sat on the deck of the boat, over a white surface. She leaned slightly backward and placed a hand on the surface for support. She extended one of her legs forward and bent the other knee. Finally, the stunner pressed her lips together and turned her face toward the camera.

Osmariel added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote about the importance of genuine people in a person’s life. She also wished her fans a happy day and informed them that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Maru Jordan Swimwear.

Within seven hours of posting, the snapshot racked up more than 72,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Osmariel’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 300-plus messages in which they praised her amazing physique and beautiful looks.

“Why are you so beautiful and hot?!!” one of her fans commented.

“Great shot, amazing body, and pretty face. Keep posting your gorgeous pics to make my day! I love you, babe,” another user chimed in.

“You are so pretty, you leave me speechless! I wish you were my girlfriend,” a third admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

“Thank you for posting this spectacular picture, Mamacita. I wish you have a great day and week ahead,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Osmariel’s fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Maria Teresa Iannuzzo and Aleska Genesis.

Osmariel wows Instagram users with her skin-baring pictures quite often. On August 9, she uploaded another hot snap in which she rocked a blue-and-white checkered bikini.