Netflix Just Quietly Dropped ‘Making The Witcher’ To Its Platform

Viewers waiting for the next installment of the hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher, can now devour a new documentary that Netflix quietly dropped on its platform recently.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, production has resumed on Season 2 of The Witcher. When COVID-19 struck, work was halted due to the new social distancing requirements to help stop the spread of the virus. While filming has reportedly resumed, it will still be a long wait until fans can find out more about the world of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the Continent.

However, viewers can now check out the making of the first season, according to The Witcher’s official Twitter account. Called Making the Witcher, the short 32-minute special will undoubtedly give subscribers something to check out in the meantime.

For those that don’t instantly rush to watch the documentary on Netflix, the trailer is below.

The new documentary will definitely fill the void for a while regarding fans of the TV series as it aims to expand on the universe and how it was explored by Netflix.

“One of the things that interested me most when I sold The Witcher,” Lauren S. Hissrich stated in the trailer.

“Can I tell all three stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri at the same time?”

For those that tuned into Season 1, the answer to that is, “Yes.” While it was not apparent at first, Hissrich actually ran three different timelines concurrently, which managed to bring these characters together on the screen at the same time. This meant that a lot of the important backstory could be included. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this will change when the show returns now that all of the timelines have caught up to each other.

Also included in Making The Witcher is Henry Cavill’s singular desire to star as one of his favorite video game characters.

“I hunted down the opportunity to play Geralt,” he said.

He then goes on to explain just how unique the character is thanks to the way in which Andrzej Sapkowski portrayed the character in his original book series.

And, for those who are concerned about how production is going regarding the next installment, Cavill shared a recent update to his official Instagram account. The selfie showed himself seated in the makeup chair while two people worked on fitting his wig.

Covered in what appeared to be dirt and blood, the celebrity assured fans that all the cast and crew were currently free of COVID-19 and are tested twice a week in order to maintain this status.