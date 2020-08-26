Mahlagha Jaberi Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Metallic Bikini

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 26, and treated her 3.2 million fans to a set of hot bikini pics.

In the snaps, Mahlagha could be seen rocking a light-pink, metallic bikini which perfectly accentuated her figure. The top boasted wired cups and a plunging neckline through which she exposed a glimpse of cleavage. The tiny garment included stylish chain straps and a thin band.

Mahlagha teamed the top with matching bottoms that drew attention toward her taut stomach and sexy legs. She wore her wet, raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade behind her back.

The shoot took place at a beach, during the day. The beautiful view of the ocean and the clear blue sky could also be seen in the background. To the excitement of her fans, she shared two pics from the shoot. In the first snap, Mahlagha was featured standing with her legs submerged in the water. She raised her arms and touched her head to pull her hair backward. Finally, she slightly puckered her luscious lips and gazed at the camera.

In the second image, the hottie could be seen lying on the sand. She bent one of her knees and stretched the other leg forward. The hottie lifted her chin and closed her eyes.

Mahlagha added a motivational quote in the caption and used several hashtags. She also took to the comments section and thanked users for their kind and supportive messages.

Within five hours of posting, the snapshot garnered more than 93,000 likes. In addition to that, her admirers posted almost 1,700 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“How are you so perfect and gorgeous is beyond me! I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, this snap is so, so hot. You are so sexy, my Persian beauty,” another user chimed in.

“You look like a real-life mermaid. So perfect!!” a third follower wrote.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on Earth. Will you be my wife, please?” a fourth admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “incredible,” “goddess,” “and “my princess” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Several models and Instagram influencers also commented on the post to show appreciation, including Mariam Rod, Helly Luv, and Anella Miller.

Mahlaga rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sexy pictures, which she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she uploaded a hot snapshot on August 16 in which she rocked a tiny yellow bikini while soaking up the sun.