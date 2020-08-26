Bikini-Clad Julianne Hough Kicks Brother Derek In The Chest To Recreate ‘300’ Scene

Derek compared his sister to a king.

Derek Hough compared his sister Julianne to a fearsome warrior king after she kicked him in the chest during their fun-filled family vacation. On Wednesday, the World of Dance judge took to Instagram to share a video of the moment he was sent flying into a lake, courtesy of his sibling’s bare foot.

In her brother’s video, Julianne, 32, was wearing the same bright orange bikini that she had on in a recent family photo. In the snapshot, she and Derek, 35, posed on the side of a dock with their three sisters, Katherine, Sharee, and Marabeth. The photo was taken in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where numerous members of the Hough clan have been enjoying a very active, socially-distanced summer break in the great outdoors. The area includes a number of mountain trails to explore and a large lake to swim in, and its a place that the Houghs often visit.

Derek and his sister were filmed standing on what appeared to be the same wooden dock from the family snapshot. He was rocking a pair of white swim trunks that boasted a purple-and-green floral print pattern. Derek was shirtless, so his chiseled chest and well-defined six pack were on full show. He stood with his back to the lake so that his heels were hanging off the edge of the dock. He smiled at Julianne as she lifted up her toned left leg and used her foot to shove him backwards into the water.

Derek made his fall more dramatic by bending forward at the waist and thrusting his arms out in front of him. He managed to keep a smile on his face as he hit the surface of the water, where he created a large splash. His fall was shown in slow motion so that his viewers could drink in every detail.

In the caption of his post, Derek compared his sister to Gerard Butler’s character in the movie 300, King Leonidas of Sparta. In the film, the angry ruler famously kicks a Persian messenger who offended him into a pit while loudly declaring, “This is Sparta!”

Derek’s Instagram followers seemed to enjoy seeing two of their favorite former Dancing with the Stars pros engaging in a little friendly sibling rivalry once more. so far, his video has racked up over 50,000 likes and 200 comments.

“I love the pure joy stemming from sibling harassment,” remarked one fan.

“I had to watch this several times it was so cute,” another message read.

“Truthfully I don’t think there’s anything that you 2 do that I don’t find interesting and fun,” wrote a third admirer.

“I love that you guys work and hang out together and always have the best time,” said a fourth commenter.