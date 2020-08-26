Hannah Palmer Rocks A Peach Bikini While Cuddling A Small Dog

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a peach-colored bikini. The photo was taken outdoors, and Hannah kneeled down on a stone-covered area. Lush greenery bordered the area she was kneeling, and there were even more plants visible in the background, as well as what appeared to be a pool.

Hannah showed off her curvaceous figure in a peach bikini that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. Her body was angled towards the side, and fans could see that her bikini bottoms were a thong style that put her pert posterior on full display. She had on a pair of white sneakers with white socks, and her blond locks were parted on the side and styled in braids.

Hannah cuddled a small dog in her arms as she gazed at the camera with a soft smile playing on her lips. She held the dog close to her chest as she showcased her hourglass figure in the stunning swimsuit. The two-piece set was from the brand Oh Polly, and Hannah made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her fans knew where to get it if they were interested.

Her pose in the second shot was very similar, although she turned her gaze away from the camera and had her eyes closed as she planted a kiss on the dog’s furry cheek. Her toned figure looked incredible in the swimsuit, and a few strands of her blond locks were left out of her braid to frame her face. The braid hung down the middle of her back, which she had slightly arched as she flaunted her assets.

Hannah’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 19,100 likes within one hours. It also received 284 comments from her audience within the same time span.

“Gorgeous and cute,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful as usual Hannah,” another follower remarked.

“I missed you. You look fabulous and that pup is adorable,” a third fan added.

“The most beautiful girl in the world!!!!!” another fan commented, including a string of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji in the remark.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah showed off her bombshell body in a skimpy blue two-piece that looked barely able to contain her curves. Her silky tresses were loose in a tousled style, and she flaunted her physique while standing in a patio area outdoors. She made sure to showcase both the front and back of the look.