Canadian YouTuber Vivian Lifts Her Top To Show Off Her Assets In New Instagram Pic

Canadian model and YouTuber Xie Wei’an, who is known on Instagram as Vivian, went online on Tuesday morning and wowed her 3.7 million fans with a skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Vivian rocked a white padded bra that perfectly accentuated her curves and highlighted her enviable cleavage. She wore a small, light-blue T-shirt atop the bra. To spice things up, she lifted her shirt to titillate her fans with the sheer display of skin. The ensemble also drew attention toward her slender waist and taut stomach.

Vivian teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that boasted a wide band and large silver buttons.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewellery, she kept it simple and only opted for a dainty, black-and-gold chain pendant and a thin bracelet.

It looks like the picture was captured indoors. To pose, Vivian sat on the floor against the background of a gray wall. She raised one of her arms and held her hair. Moreover, the hottie slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Vivian talked about how small her T-shirt was, so much so that it struggled to contain her assets. She also took to the comments section and posted several small notes in which she asked her fans to express their opinions about the picture and her skimpy outfit.

Within less than a day of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 143,000 likes. In addition, Vivian’s followers shared 2,200-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and naughty sense of style.

“Oh wow, you have the most amazing figure I have ever seen. Literally can’t take my eyes off your body,” one of her followers commented.

“You are so cute and pretty, I love you so much!” another user chimed in.

“Drop-dead gorgeous! You are my sunshine. Do you need help with the T-shirt? If yes, I am at your service,” a third admirer flirtatiously wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed and wink emoji.

“Damn, what a body!! I just can’t deal! This pic made my day, btw,” a fourth supporter remarked.

Many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Japanese Instagram star Rirey, Eleonora Bertoli, and Anne Moore.

Vivian treats IG users to her steamy photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a nude-colored tank top that perfectly accentuated her curves.