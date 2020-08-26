Dua Lipa Rocks Tiny Denim Shorts With Green Ensemble, Singer Has Fans In Awe Of Her

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself that have her followers in awe of her. The star has become one of music’s biggest names this year and knows how to make an impact via the social media platform.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a long-sleeved green plaid top that featured black buttons across the v neck of the garment. She displayed her decolletage and tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted dark blue denim shorts that fell above her upper thigh and had frayed hems at the bottom. The entertainer left the top button of the attire undone and wrapped herself up in a green coat while opting for a small handbag in the same color. She wore white lace-up heels and kept her nails short for the occasion. Lipa accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and small earrings. The Grammy Award-winner styled her long dark wavy hair down and looked very glamorous.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was snapped sitting down with her right hand on the side of her face. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and a subtle smile on her face.

In the third frame, she was photographed side-on while holding her bag. Lipa stared up in front of her with her mouth open and showcased her profile.

In the fourth and final frame, she sat on the edge of a rectangular surface. Lipa kept her legs together, raised a finger to her pouty lips, and looked up with a smirky expression.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these images were taken.

In the span of one hour, Lipa’s post racked up more than 682,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 51.3 million followers.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL QUEEN EVER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Girl this look might be my fave of yours!!! Love it!!!” another person shared.

“Ugh, why can’t I be this beautiful lol,” remarked a third fan.

“UR SO BEAUTIFUL STOP OMG,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on a fruity display when gracing the cover of W magazine. Lipa wowed in a short-sleeved pink Marc Jacobs T-shirt that featured whipped cream swirls and cherries stuck on each side of her chest.