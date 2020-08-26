Ramona Singer And Luann de Lesseps Are Reportedly ‘Fighting’ To Retain Their Roles On The ‘RHONY’ Cast

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are reportedly concerned about their jobs after Dorinda Medley's exit.

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are allegedly shaking in their boots on the heels of Dorinda Medley’s sudden exit from The Real Housewives of New York City cast.

On August 25, OK! magazine revealed that the ladies could be on the chopping block with Bravo due to the fact that they have been with the series for so long. As fans well know, both Ramona and Luann are original cast members of the series but Luann only appeared in a part-time role during Season 6 while Ramona has remained full-time for the entirety of her reality career.

“The show has gotten too old and stale. What was once fun is now a bunch of rich old white ladies complaining about their lives that most people would kill for. Overall ratings for the series has been steady but numbers in the younger advertiser demo are not good and only getting worse. Ramona is the oldest at 63 [years old] and is fighting for her life on the show,” sources told the magazine.

Although Luann is eight years younger than Luann, she still fears that her storyline has come to a close, especially with swirling rumors regarding a cast shakeup. In recent years, fans watched Luann’s love life face challenges before learning she had been arrested for getting physical with a police officer. Then, during Season 12, it was revealed that Luann had completed her probation and returned to drinking in a responsible manner.

Because Luann was reportedly demoted from her full-time position ahead of Season 6, she does not want to be dealt with a reduced role for a second time. That said, she is allegedly not as fearful as Ramona when it comes to her future with Bravo. After all, she has a popular cabaret and plenty of other business ventures, including a singing career and a jewelry line.

“It is Ramona everyone is worried about. [This program] has become Ramona’s entire life, she would be lost without the show and they paycheck. Being on TV is her identity,” the insider shared.

As for Dorinda’s departure from RHONY, an insider close to production told OK! magazine that the decision for Dorinda to move on from her position was a mutual one between the reality star and her production team.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda first announced she was leaving on Tuesday, August 25. At the time, she shared a statement with her fans and followers on Instagram about the amazing journey she went on with Bravo, saying that she’s laughed, cried, and tried to “make it nice” before nothing that everything comes to an end.