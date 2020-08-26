Sophie Mudd Flaunts Her Enviable Curves In Gray Lingerie

Instagram model Sophie Mudd is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on social media from time to time. Following her sexy picture-posting ritual, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 26, and shared a hot lingerie snap to titillate her 1.8 million fans.

In the picture, Sophie rocked a gray bra and panties set that allowed her to show off major skin. Her bra consisted of thin straps and a low-cut neckline, one that put her enviable cleavage on full display. She teamed the top with matching panties that drew attention toward her taut stomach as well as her sexy legs.

Sophie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple gold chains that highlighted her flawless decolletage. The hottie also wore a delicate bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place indoors and Sophie could be seen standing next to a silver-colored refrigerator. To strike a pose, she held the door of the fridge and slightly bent her body. She lifted her chin, gazed straight into the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, the 22-year-old model informed her fans that her lingerie set was from SKIMS, an undergarment brand created by Kim Kardashian.

Within five hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 84,000 likes. Besides, many of Sophie’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 550 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“You are so gorgeous, I am speechless!! Will you be my wife, please?” one of her fans commented.

“You’re too hot for the fridge. I bet everything is going to melt, lol,” another user chimed in.

“I like how you model their “shape-enhancing undergarments”, your shape needs no enhancing at all. Absolutely perfect,” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking amazing! No kidding, but you are a fusion of Demi Rose and Olivia Culpo,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Tana Mongeau, Dr Jay Calvert, Vivian, and Gabriella Abutbol.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, only a day ago, Sophie treated her legions of followers to another steamy photograph in which she rocked tan ribbed leggings and a pointelle cami from SKIMS.